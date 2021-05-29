SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 5/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (5-22-16) WWE Extreme Rules PPV Post-show with live callers talking Reigns-Styles, plus Cody's weekend exit (128 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the May 22, 2016 episode with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks hosting the Extreme Rules Post-Game Show with live calls and emails breaking down the just-completed PPV including Roman Reign vs. A.J. Styles, Charlotte vs. Natalya, Dean Ambrose vs. Chris Jericho, and more. They also talk about Cody Rhodes’s weekend exit from WWE.

