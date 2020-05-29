VIP AUDIO 5/29 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: The Quarantine Files #2 – Shawn Michaels 1996 (61 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is not your standard On the Canvas, but a special edition. The Quarantine Files. In this series of shows, amidst quarantine, Zack Heydorn examines a year’s worth of PPV matches from a single wrestling act. The Quarantine Files episode number two discusses and analyzes the 1996 PPV run of matches from Shawn Michaels. 1996 marked Shawn’s first run at the top of the WWF as the champion after his win against Bret Hart at WrestleMania 12. Match analysis includes Michaels vs. Owen Hart, Bret Hart, Diesel, Vader, Mankind, and others. Enjoy!

