VIP AUDIO 5/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss Dynamite being back to broadcasting live, Cody-Janela, Moxley-Kazarian, main event that featured the debut of Matt Hardy, more (81 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin the show talking about this week’s AEW Dynamite, specifically the fact that the show was back to being broadcast live. They break down Cody-Janela and Moxley-Kazarian, and talk about the main event that featured the debut of Matt Hardy. From there, they talk a little about Impact and MLW and take listener emails. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

