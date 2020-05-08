VIP AUDIO 5/8 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Randy Savage in WWF, his move to WCW, and Stephanie McMahon rumors, did Vince kill the territories or did NWA hand them to him on a silver platter, does Triple H selling WWE stock mean sale is on horizon (65 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Contributor Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: Randy Savage in the WWF, his move to WCW, rumors of a relationship with Stephanie McMahon and how that impacted his future with Vince McMahon in WWE. Also, did Vince McMahon kill the territories or did the NWA hand them to him on a silver platter, and does Triple H selling his WWE stock mean a sale of WWE is on the horizon. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

