VIP AUDIO 5/8 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including WWE Draft Analysis, a rant about Smackdown’s lack of fundamentals, Rock’s big box office weekend, Vince conference, more (189 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The April 26, 2011 episode features in-depth full draft analysis including possible new feuds, why the draft results make sense, who stands to benefit, and a full analysis of the heel and face depth charts on each brand, plus at the end a look at the Smackdown taping results and what they tell us about the futures of various wrestlers.

•The April 27, 2011 episode features the “Ask the Editor” format including questions on why WWE doesn’t feature more music videos on TV as the WWE All-Stars videogame does, do wrestlers who get hired to work for WWE after their in-ring days end up as employees with vacation and benefits, why doesn’t Daniel Bryan get a bigger push based on why John Morrison has been held back, and a follow-up on Wade Barrett’s name.

•The April 28, 2011 episode features the latest news including Jim Ross’s status for Sunday’s Extreme Rules tag match, Rey Mysterio’s future, how Edge could possibly affect other wrestlers retiring early, how WWE would battle a trend of veteran wrestlers who saved well walking away earlier than in the past, WWE’s bold move to slash their dividends and how that already affect stocks, what Kevin Dunn earned from WWE last year, updates from Japan on Bobby Lashley and Vader and other former U.S. name wrestlers, new injury to Machine Guns, Jericho on next year’s WrestleMania, and more.

•The April 30, 2011 episode features a discussion with Bruce Mitchell: Is the changing mass media landscape opening doors for an emergence of nationally distributed indy groups with sustainable profits and wrestler pay?

•The May 1, 2011 episode features a rant on this week’s Smackdown, a show with enough violations of the basic fundamentals of what has always worked at drawing money in pro wrestling that you have to wonder if SD lead writer Michael Hayes has forgotten what he once did to draw money during his peak years. The announcing is once again the low point of this show, with the spineless Josh Mathews and the inexplicable mindless randomness of Booker T’s stands and statement.

•The May 2, 2011 episode features a look at Rock’s Birthday Celebration and the entire episode of Raw which also included a John Cena vs. The Miz rematch, Mason Ryan standing up to Kane and Big Show, Kharma debuting with a surprise target, and more.

