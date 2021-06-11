VIP AUDIO 6/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Podcast of Honor (AD-FREE): New free series reviewing latest ROH news, latest ROH TV, Women’s Division, plus VIP Aftershow features two underutilized wrestlers, Cardona-Nick Gage GCW talk (101 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the debut of Podcast of Honor as a free weekly PWTorch Dailycast, after previously being a VIP exclusive, Ryan Sullivan and Tyler Sage break down the news of the week in Ring of Honor. They also analyze this week’s episode of TV, week by week, and Women’s Division Wednesdays. In a VIP-exclusive segment, they pick two underutilized wrestlers they want to see get a push, and discuss Matt Cardona attacking Nick Gage in GCW.

