VIP AUDIO 6/11 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Rey challenges Reigns to HIAC match, Reigns mind games continue, Seth and Bayley cackle, Otis shows up sans beard, Liv vs. Carmella, more (24 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including follow-up and a major Hell in a Cell development with Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio, more Reigns-Usos drama, “Ding Dong, Hello!” returns with Seth Rollins as Bayley’s guest, Chad Gable vs. Montez Ford, Otis debuts sans beard, another Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match, and more.

