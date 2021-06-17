VIP AUDIO 6/17 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Stardom’s Tokyo Dream, Cinderella Tournament, and King of DDT discussion including Kamitani, Syuri, Hayashishita, Takeshita, Akiyama, more (131 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined for the first time by Japanese wrestling expert Robert McCauley for an in-depth look at two of the hottest promotions in Japan and their recent big events. Alan and Rob review Stardom’s Tokyo Dream show from Ota Ward Gymnasium top to bottom including the much talked about Utami Hayashishita vs. Syuri title match which is being touted as a MOTYC. Plus discussion of some of the other star performers on the show, and a trip to the land of DDT where the King of DDT tournament is underway with the eight first round matches in the books. Over two hours of Japanese wrestling discussion which flies by! Check it out.

