SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Podcast of Honor (AD-FREE): Jay Lethal joins Ryan and Tyler to discuss his time in wrestling over last 18 months, being The Man of a major company, live fans, more (112 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:52:12 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, “The Franchise,” former two-time World Champion Jay Lethal, joins the show. He discusses his time in wrestling over the last 18 months, what it is like to be The Man of a major company, and how he is looking forward to live fans at the Best in the World PPV. Ryan and Tyler also discuss this week in ROH media, as well as the news.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO