VIP AUDIO 6/18 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio headlines in a Hell in a Cell match, final HIAC hype with new match added, Commander Azeez debuts, Otis vs. Dawkins, more (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match, final HIAC hype with a new match added and a match gets moved into the Cell, Commander Azeez debuts in the ring, Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins, and more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply