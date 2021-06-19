News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/18 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio headlines in a Hell in a Cell match, final HIAC hype with new match added, Commander Azeez debuts, Otis vs. Dawkins, more (23 min)

June 19, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 6/18 – WKH - Smackdown Review: Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio headlines in a Hell in a Cell match, final HIAC hype with new match added, Commander Azeez debuts, Otis vs. Dawkins, more (23 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match, final HIAC hype with a new match added and a match gets moved into the Cell, Commander Azeez debuts in the ring, Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021