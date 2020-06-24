News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot & Fear talk to indie star Effy about the #SpeakingOut movement, intergender wrestling, and ways to foster diversity (64 min)

June 23, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: “My Boyfriend’s Coming Back.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear speak with independent wrestler Effy about the #SpeakingOut movement, supporting women, a male perspective on intergender wrestling, getting back in the ring after lockdown, and ways we can all help increase accessibility and representation in the world of professional wrestling.

