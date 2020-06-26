VIP AUDIO 6/25 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Parks – Better Off or Worse Off theme episode for WWE & NXT wrestlers today versus one year ago (115 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch columnist and PWTorch Dailycast host Greg Parks. They present a special theme episode – Better Off or Worse Off, looking at WWE and NXT wrestlers today versus one year ago. Is Drew McIntyre better off or worse off? How about Braun Strowman? New Day? A.J. Styles? Dolph Ziggler? Bayley? Undisputed Era? Keith Lee? Seth Rollins? Johnny Gargano? And many many more.

