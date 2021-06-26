SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/26 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (6-26-16) Interview with "All Ego" Ethan Page and former ECW Champion Justin Credible on C.M. Punk’s UFC debut, Reigns suspension, Draft, Indy Scene, more (119 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:59:44 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (6-23-2016). This Interview Classic features PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with former WWE/ECW star “Justin Credible” P.J. Polaco about a wide range of topics with live callers including Roman Reigns’s suspension, The Draft, indy scene, WWE’s Cruiserweight tournament, C.M. Punk’s UFC 203 fight, the pending return of Randy Orton, and other current events with the insights of a veteran pro wrestler providing his perspective.

Then PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill’s interview from five years ago (6-26-2016) with then stand-out independent wrestler “All Ego” Ethan Page talking about his WWE tryout and what advice he got, his WWNLive run, other independent appearances, future aspirations, and more with live callers and emails.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO