VIP AUDIO 6/28 – WKH – The News: Quarter hour numbers indicate where AEW lost viewers and where NXT ran away with it, preview of NXT Great American Bash vs. AEW Fyter Fest, Cody on Sammy’s future, Elgin (20 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including quarter hour viewership numbers indicate where AEW lost viewers and where NXT ran away with it last Wednesday, a preview of NXT Great American Bash vs. AEW Fyter Fest including which line-up in week one looks stronger, Cody tips his hat on Sammy Guevera’s future, Michael Elgin responds to being ousted by Impact, Smackdown viewership note, WWE shareholder meeting goes virtual, and more.

