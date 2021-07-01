VIP AUDIO 6/30 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Bronson Reed dropping North American title, last two episodes of “Loki,” Dynamite, books, more (159 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On VIP this week, Rich and Trav discuss whether Bronson Reed dropping his North American title may be signaling a potential call-up to Raw or Smackdown. The last two episodes of “Loki.” What is the true meaning of being “pruned?” Post-credit scene and alligator Loki? WTF is that?! Rich reviews tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode featuring a banger between Sammy Guevara and MJF. Travis reaches 108 books for the year and discusses the finer point of harem literature. The guys get an email about – and completely spoil – the new Shemer Kuznits book. More mailbag.

