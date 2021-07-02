News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/1 – WKH – The News: Death of “Patriot” Del Wilkes, Dynamite ratings and key perspective, WWE Fan Council survey’s odd questions, New Japan returning to U.S., Rebel injury update, more (23 min)

July 2, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 7/1 – WKH - The News: Death of "Patriot" Del Wilkes, Dynamite ratings and key perspective, WWE Fan Council survey's odd questions, New Japan returning to U.S., Rebel injury update, more (23 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including news of the death of “Patriot” Del Wilkes, AEW Dynamite ratings and key perspective, NXT viewership, WWE Fan Council survey’s odd questions, New Japan returning to U.S., Rebel injury update, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021