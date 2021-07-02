VIP AUDIO 7/1 – WKH – The News: Death of “Patriot” Del Wilkes, Dynamite ratings and key perspective, WWE Fan Council survey’s odd questions, New Japan returning to U.S., Rebel injury update, more (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including news of the death of “Patriot” Del Wilkes, AEW Dynamite ratings and key perspective, NXT viewership, WWE Fan Council survey’s odd questions, New Japan returning to U.S., Rebel injury update, and more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply