VIP AUDIO 7/1 – WKH – The News: Death of “Patriot” Del Wilkes, Dynamite ratings and key perspective, WWE Fan Council survey’s odd questions, New Japan returning to U.S., Rebel injury update, more (23 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including news of the death of “Patriot” Del Wilkes, AEW Dynamite ratings and key perspective, NXT viewership, WWE Fan Council survey’s odd questions, New Japan returning to U.S., Rebel injury update, and more.

