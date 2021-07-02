SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/1 - The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2): Adam Cole not being called up yet, reaction to WWE cuts, reviews of Raw, Smackdown, NXT on USA, UFC (89 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:28:55 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s mega-episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, NXT on USA, and UFC, plus a reaction to the latest WWE roster cuts. There is a lengthy discussion on Adam Cole not being called up to the main roster, why Vince McMahon hasn’t yet, why Cole might be perceived differently than A.J. Styles or Daniel Bryan by Vince McMahon and if there’s any merit to it. There are some fun sidebars, too.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO