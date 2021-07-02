VIP AUDIO 7/1 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1): Review of both AEW Dynamite episodes including Omega vs. Jungle Boy, Hangman Page-Dark Order dynamic, more (68 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss both last Saturday night’s AEW Dynamite episode and last night’s AEW Dynamite episode including Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy, the Hangman Page-Dark Order dynamic, Konnan’s promo, Miro’s religious theme to his promos, and pretty much everything else from both shows.
