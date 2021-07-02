SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek wonder why AEW is not going all the way with Jungle Boy, take emails and live comments from Twitch chat, more (68 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:08:44 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Why is AEW not going all the way with Jungle Boy? Like, seriously. Why are they putting the spotlight on Matt Hardy and Christian instead of the 24-year-old Jungle Boy? Does anyone have an answer? Mike and Andrew try to figure it out, and then they take emails and live comments from the Twitch chat. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO