VIP AUDIO 7/10 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at ROH Best in the World 2021 (72 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? ROH Best in the World 2021. On the show, Zack Heydorn and Tyler Sage analyze the build to every single match on the card including Rush vs. Bandido for the ROH World Championship, Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee for the ROH Television Championship, Brody King vs. Jay Lethal, EC3 vs. Flip Gordon, Josh Woods vs. Silas Young in a Last Man Standing Match, and more. Enjoy!

