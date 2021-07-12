SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/11- WKH - ROH PPV Thoughts & Ask the Editor: Did Grimes or Knight gain more from Million Dollar Belt feud, why criticize DiBiase's iconic laugh, is Big E next up for Lashley on Raw (22 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 22:59 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides his thoughts on the ROH World Title change and the atmosphere at the ROH Best in the World PPV tonight. Then he answers listener questions on these topics: Did Grimes or Knight gain more from Million Dollar Belt feud? Why criticize DiBiase’s iconic laugh? Is Big E next up for Lashley on Raw?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO