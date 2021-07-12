VIP AUDIO 7/11- WKH – ROH PPV Thoughts & Ask the Editor: Did Grimes or Knight gain more from Million Dollar Belt feud, why criticize DiBiase’s iconic laugh, is Big E next up for Lashley on Raw (22 min.)

News Ticker

July 12, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides his thoughts on the ROH World Title change and the atmosphere at the ROH Best in the World PPV tonight. Then he answers listener questions on these topics: Did Grimes or Knight gain more from Million Dollar Belt feud? Why criticize DiBiase’s iconic laugh? Is Big E next up for Lashley on Raw?

