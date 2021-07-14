VIP AUDIO 7/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (10-14-2003): WWE issues new rules to wrestlers, Raw and Smackdown ratings comparisons, Hogan-TNA news, Holly is money, Test injured vs. Shane McMahon, Hunter-Goldberg (27 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline that was recorded and originally published on October 14, 2003 covering these topics: WWE issues new rules to wrestlers in the interest of ring safety, Raw and Smackdown ratings comparisons, Wade endorsing A.J. Styles as TNA’s top babyface, Hulk Hogan-TNA news, Holly is money, Test injured vs. Shane McMahon, Hunter-Goldberg, why did Steve Austin punk out Stacy Keibler, and more.

