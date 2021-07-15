News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Krol (AD-FREE): Fyter Fest Night 1 including Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page in Coffin Match, major world title segment featuring Kenny Omega & Adam Page, Christian vs. Matt Hardy, more (146 min)

July 15, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by former PWTorch columnist Eric Krol to discuss AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest night one with listener calls, an onsite correspondent, and emails. Discussion points include the Adam Page and Kenny Omega segment, whether or not AEW can keep the feud hot until All Out, the merits of Dark Order’s involvement, Omega as a heel, Page’s transformation as a babyface, Jungle Boy’s curious look at Christian Cage, Brian Cage as babyface or Ricky Starks as a babyface, AEW’s core, young, and fresh talent, and more. Enjoy!

