SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/14 - WKH - AEW Dynamite Review: Darby vs. Ethan headlines in Coffin Match, Brian Cage vs. Starks for FTW Title, Moxley vs. Anderson for NJPW U.S. Title, Omega-Hangman angle, Jericho-Spears angle, more (31 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 31:08 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite headlined by Darby vs. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match, plus Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage, Jon Moxley defending the U.S. Title against Karl Anderson, Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks, plus a Shawn Spears-Chris Jericho angle and a Kenny Omega-Hangman page angle, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO