VIP AUDIO 7/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): WWE Money in the Bank post-show, including John Cena’s return, Peacock problems, Saturday night’s Impact Slammiversary show, more (89 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks reviews the WWE Money in the Bank PPV with callers and emailers. They also discuss the Impact Slammiversary PPV from Saturday night. Among the topics: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte and the crowd reaction to the match, John Cena’s return, Peacock’s issues, Impact featuring other company stars over its own, and more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply