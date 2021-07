VIP AUDIO 7/18 – WKH – WWE Money in the Bank PPV Review: Results and analysis of Cena’s return, Reigns-Edge, Lashley-Kofi, Ripley-Charlotte, MITB matches, more (38 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the WWE Money in the Bank PPV including the return of John Cena after Roman Reigns’s successful defense of the Universal Title against Edge, Big E and Nikki A.S.H. winning their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches, Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley, Omos & A.J. Styles vs. The Viking Raiders, and Bobby Lashley beating Kofi Kingston.

