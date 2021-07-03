SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Meyers (AD-FREE): Corbin's emotional turmoil, Reigns no-shows Jimmy, Edge promo, Otis dominance, Sami-KO, Sonya, live callers, emails (121 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:01:34 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails discussing Edge’s promo, Roman Reigns no-shows Jimmy Uso’s confrontation with Edge, Otis getting a big push, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens standout match, Sonya Deville’s MITB qualifier logic, Baron Corbin’s emotional distress, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO