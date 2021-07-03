SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (6-24-16) Bryant & Fann talk WWE roster split and PPV schedule, Reigns fan reception, ROH PPV, more with live callers (97 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:37:26 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the June 24, 2016 episode with Travis Bryant of the East Coast Cast with Rich Fann, future PWTorch columnist. They discussed ROH’s PPV that night, WWE’s PPV schedule, the pending roster split, the reception waiting for Roman Reigns when he returns from his suspension including taunting fan signs, and more with live callers and emails.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO