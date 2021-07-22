SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/21 – East Coast Cast #561 (NSFW): Trav and Cam review WWE Money in the Bank and its fallout on Raw, Cam's trip to AEW Dynamite, more (115 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, Cam and Trav discuss an eventful week in wrestling TV. The fellas recap and review WWE Money in the Bank and the fallout on Monday Night Raw. Bobby Lashley retained his title in brutal fashion and was challenged by Goldberg the next night. Roman Reigns retained his title and was immediately set upon by a returning John Cena. Cena cut a promo the next night that was literally half good and half trash. Karrion Kross’s loss on Raw was not as big of a deal as wrestling Twitter would have you think. Cam reviews his trip to AEW Dynamite last week and what the HEB Center’s suites are like. Live calls, emails, and more.

