VIP AUDIO 7/23 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Orndorff’s best match-ups if he were in his prime today, AEW-Impact benefits, Cena’s popularity, Hangman-Omega possibilities with Bryan in mix, more (80 min)

July 24, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

  • Who would be Wade and Todd’s five entrants in a gauntlet match for Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW, and Impact?
  • Is the increase in shared talent between AEW, Impact, ROH, and New Japan going to hurt WWE?
  • Will John Cena’s popularity with WWE fans this time fade quickly or hold steady?
  • Is WWE restricting big women’s matches in way that prevents them from getting Match of the Year consideration?
  • Comparing how AEW and WWE handled the end of the crowd-free pandemic-era TV shows.
  • Who would the 1986 version of Paul Orndorff match up well against on Raw, Smackdown, AEW, NXT, and Impact today?
  • Pros and cons of various paths the Hangman Page-Kenny Omega saga could take, and how Daniel Bryan could change their thinking.
  • Will WWE have to move Raw from Kansas City, Mo. given the new COVID breakout among unvaccinated people in that area?
  • How do you think the AEW commentary booth will look like in a year?
  • Thoughts on Excalibur as an announcer?
  • Why is AEW working with Impact if it gets literally nothing in return?

