VIP AUDIO 7/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Barnett (AD-FREE): Reigns vs. Cena made official for Summerslam, Sasha Banks returns and takes out Bianca Belair, Rollins and Edge story progresses, more (127 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Jake Barnett to break down WWE Smackdown with listener calls, emails, and Wade Keller as the on-site correspondent. Discussion points include the impact of Cena vs. Reigns at Summerslam coming together the way it did within the contract snafu, Cena’s level of over, grading the Reigns character and work in front of the live audience, exploring the opportunities for a returning Sasha Banks as a heel, possible outcomes of Belair vs. Banks 2 at Summerslam, the hot Minnesota audience, and more. Enjoy!

