SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/9 – WKH - WWE Smackdown Review including three NXT wrestlers arriving, Jimmy Uso still on the show, Bayley injury fallout, final MITB qualifiers (40 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 40:31 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the fallout from Bayley’s injury, the continued presence of Jimmy Uso despite the DUI earlier in the week, the return of the Mysterios in a show-closing angle, three NXT wrestlers arriving including a non-title tag team win, the final Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying matches with Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin, and more including a theory that WWE is turning Roman Reigns babyface already with several pieces of evidence pointing that direction.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO