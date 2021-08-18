VIP AUDIO 8/17 – WKPWP Summerslam PPV Preview (AD-FREE): Sam Roberts joins Wade to preview Summerslam’s entire line-up beginning with Reigns-Cena hype and possible outcomes (116 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special WWE Summerslam PPV Preview edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest Sam Roberts from the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast. They actually begin with some talk about the importance of passion, authenticity, and the joy of performance for anyone on air from wrestlers to WWE announcers, with Pat McAfee winning people over as particularly applicable example. Then they preview the Smackdown matches at Summerslam first beginning with an evaluation of the hype for Roman Reigns vs. John Cena with a dissection of the good and bad of Cena’s promo on Raw last Friday night. They move on to previewing other matches including Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg, A.J. Styles & Omos vs. R-K-Bro and the upside of Omos and Riddle, Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley, and the rest.

