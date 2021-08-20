VIP AUDIO 8/19 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Heydorn talk C.M. Punk hype, possible matches, long-term AEW fit, more, plus Summerslam preview, Takeover preview (143 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn, the PWTorch assistant editor. They discuss C.M. Punk extensively from a variety of angles including the pros and cons of the hype so far in the form of hints, possible matches for him, whether there are any reasons for concern about his long-term AEW fit, and more. Also, a variety of Mailbag topics, a Summerslam preview, and a Takeover preview.

