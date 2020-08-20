VIP AUDIO 8/20 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The story of the 1991 G1 Climax. The rise of The Three Musketeers, the fall of Choshu, and the multi-layered success of a famous week in New Japan history (117 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L sits down to tell the tale of one of the most incredible weeks in New Japan Pro Wrestling history. We may be in the traditional G1 season, but August was missing something with the absence of the beloved tournament. So after filling that void by watching the first ever G1 Climax from start to finish, Alan goes in depth on all facets of a hugely noteworthy and successful week for the company. This tournament saw the rise of a new crop of stars emerging from the shadow of Antonio Inoki and saw some of the most exciting gaijin wrestlers converge in Nagoya and Tokyo to mix it up with Japan’s finest. There’s so much to break down including a host of non-tournament bouts which had their own stories evolving over the course of the series. This show covers it all! Please check it out and enjoy!

