SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 8/26 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: RevPro's 9th Anniversary Show, Walter-Ilja, more (178 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:57:59 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling returns to talk about his return to watching live wrestling, and he’s not alone. He’s joined by Ian Hamilton to break down all the matches on Revolution Pro-Wrestling’s 9th Anniversary Show, including the big Aussie Open and Will Ospreay matches. They then talk about Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Title and what’s going wrong with PROGRESS. Check out Ian on Twitter and at BackBodyDrop.com

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO