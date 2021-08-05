SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 8/4 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk this week's NXT video packages, Cena rap lyrics, NXT's "Love Her or Lose Her" match, Dynamite, book club, more (124 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:04:08 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Travis give big props to the WWE production team for the video packages from this week’s NXT episode. Dakota Kai gives a fantastic explanation of her betrayal of Raquel, and Walter and Dragunov give meaning to “big fight feel.” Max Caster’s rapping blunder sends Rich and Trav down a John Cena rap lyric rabbit hole! They talk the “Love Her or Lose Her” match from NXT and the rich pro wrestling history of humans being prizes to be won and lost in wrestling matches. Rich recaps a fun episode of AEW Dynamite. Some book club talk, and Brian sends an email.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO