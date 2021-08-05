SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 8/4 – East Coast Cast #563 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Jericho facing Juventud Guerrera, prevailing Danielson and Punk AEW rumors, Max Caster raps his way into Tony Khan's doghouse, more (94 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:34:03 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This episode has Trav and Cam discussing the week in TV wrestling including the third labor of Jericho, which had Chris Jericho facing Juventud Guerrera. The Danielson and Punk to AEW rumors still prevail; it seems more like “when” instead of “if.” Max Caster raps his way into Tony Khan’s doghouse. John Cena steals Finn Balor’s Summerslam title opportunity and no one seems to take issue with it. Sasha Banks makes a surprise return and does three weeks’ worth of story in one night. Karrion Kross takes another loss leading to his NXT title defense. Live calls and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO