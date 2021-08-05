VIP AUDIO 8/4 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Malakai beats Cody and then Cody teases retirement, Miro defends, Jericho vs. Juventud, Christian, Bunny, Darby, more (30 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black with a big angle afterward, Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera in another Labors of Jericho match, Christian vs. The Blade, Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch, the former Ever-rise make their AEW debut, Britt Baker’s next challenger set up, and more.

