SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 8/5 - The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Remembering Bobby Eaton, Bray's WWE departure and potential in AEW, Adam Cole in AEW, Ric Flair, United Center sellout, reviews of AEW, SD, Raw, NXT, Bellator, UFC (140 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:20:21 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

Remembering Bobby Eaton

Bray Wyatt’s WWE departure and potential in AEW

Adam Cole in AEW and should he disrupt prior plans

Ric Flair’s WWE departure and value to AEW

AEW United Center sellout

Reviews of last two AEW Dynamite episodes including Nick Gage, Juventud, Cody-Malakai angle

Review of Smackdown including Roman Reigns-Finn Balor contract signing with Baron Corbin and John Cena

Review of NXT including Dexter Lumis vs. Johnny Gargano with romance with Indi Hartwell at stake

The latest from Bellator and UFC

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO