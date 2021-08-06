VIP AUDIO 8/5 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Remembering Bobby Eaton, Bray’s WWE departure and potential in AEW, Adam Cole in AEW, Ric Flair, United Center sellout, reviews of AEW, SD, Raw, NXT, Bellator, UFC (140 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:
- Remembering Bobby Eaton
- Bray Wyatt’s WWE departure and potential in AEW
- Adam Cole in AEW and should he disrupt prior plans
- Ric Flair’s WWE departure and value to AEW
- AEW United Center sellout
- Reviews of last two AEW Dynamite episodes including Nick Gage, Juventud, Cody-Malakai angle
- Review of Smackdown including Roman Reigns-Finn Balor contract signing with Baron Corbin and John Cena
- Review of NXT including Dexter Lumis vs. Johnny Gargano with romance with Indi Hartwell at stake
- The latest from Bellator and UFC
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply