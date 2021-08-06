SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 8/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Podcast of Honor (AD-FREE): Eli Isom talks about his path to ROH and current run with the company, Ryan and Tyler discuss wrestling news, first three matches of ROH Women's Championship Tournament, more (101 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:41:48 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, ROH talent Eli Isom joins Ryan and talks about his path to ROH and his current run with the company, along with rapid-fire questions. Ryan and Tyler also talk about all the huge news in the week of wrestling outside of ROH, and they break down the first three matches of the Women’s Championship Tournament that aired on this week’s Ring of Honor television.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO