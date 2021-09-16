SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/15 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich gush over the video game Divinity: Original Sin 2, talk Big E title win, fantasy book the Mysterios' eventual feud, more (129 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:08:55 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: On VIP this week, Rich and Trav start out drooling and gushing over the video game Divinity: Original Sin 2. They spend the first 15 minutes talking RPG minutia. Finally, they move on to talk about the Big E title win and speculate on how long he will hold the title. They fantasy book the Mysterios’ eventual fallout and feud that should culminate at next year’s WrestleMania. The WWE draft is in a few weeks, so some early speculation on who goes where. A very good episode of AEW Dynamite gets recapped and the B.A. mailbag gets its due.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO