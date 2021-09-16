News Ticker

September 15, 2021

VIP AUDIO 9/15 – WKPWP Keller & Powell 10 Yrs Ago Flagship (AD-FREE): (9-13-2011) Dissecting Triple H-Punk segment including fatal flaws, Miz and Morrison, WWE Network speculation, live callers (113 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-13-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. First, they dissect the Triple H-C.M. Punk segment on Raw including its strengths and some fatal flaws. Also, some talk about Miz and Morrison, WWE Network speculation, and New Day’s questionable caricatures. They take live calls for an hour, then go into the VIP Aftershow with more thoughts on Raw, TNA, and the Raw ratings.

