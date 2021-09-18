VIP AUDIO 9/17 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Big E brings his WWE Title to Smackdown, Becky interrupts Belair’s homecoming, Heyman tries to win Reigns’s trust, Crown Jewel main event announced, Balor explains Demon, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Big E brings his WWE Title to Smackdown, Becky Lynch interrupts Bianca Belair’s homecoming, Paul Heyman tries to win Roman Reigns’s trust, Crown Jewel main event announced, Finn Balor explains Demon, evidence Vince McMahon is responding to AEW’s demo ratings wins over Raw lately, Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn, and more.

