VIP AUDIO 9/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Kevin Nash (AD-FREE): Punk in UFC, Styles push, KO, Baron Corbin, Nakamura, Donald Trump, more (62 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (9-15-2016) with Kevin Nash, former WWE, WCW, and TNA main event wrestler and behind the scenes force. Topics include C.M. Punk in UFC, Baron Corbin, Raw rating, WWE’s PG rating problem, Shinsuke Nakamura’s upside on the main roster, updated thoughts on Kevin Owens, the rise of A.J. Styles in WWE, Raven, the new WWE belts, Donald Trump, and much more with live callers and email questions.

