VIP AUDIO 9/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey talk UFC 266, Anthony Joshua getting upset by Oleksandr Usyk, Brian Danielson’s debut match in AEW, more (85 min)

September 27, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 266. Rick gives his thoughts on Anthony Joshua getting upset by Oleksandr Usyk. They give a preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker, discuss Brian Danielson’s debut match in AEW, and close the show by reviewing the latest edition of “Dark Side of the Ring.”

