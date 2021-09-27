SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/26 - WKH - WWE Extreme Rules: Results, star ratings, analysis, and overview of Reigns vs. Demon, Lynch vs. Belair, Charlotte vs. Bliss, New Day vs. Styles & Omos & Lashley, Usos vs. Profits, more (24 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 24:08 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of the WWE Extreme Rules PPV event including match results and star ratings for Roman Reigns vs. The Demon, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, Charlotte vs. Alexa Bliss, Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy, New Day vs. A.J. Styles & Omos & Bobby Lashley, and Usos vs. Street Profits.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO