SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Extreme Rules post-show with calls and emails on Sasha Banks's return, the end of the main event, live perspective, more (80 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:19:57 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down, with callers (including an on-site correspondent) and emailers, the WWE Extreme Rules PPV. Topics include how the show affects the upcoming WWE Draft, the ending of the main event, the Smackdown Women’s Title scene, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO