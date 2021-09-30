VIP AUDIO 9/29 – WKPWP Keller & Powell 10 Yrs Ago Flagship (AD-FREE): (9-27-2011) How does Punk rub people the wrong way backstage, Hell in a Cell hype on Raw, ROH’s semi-national TV debut, Cena, VInce, Foley, Jericho (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-27-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They present analysis of what about C.M. Punk rubs people the wrong way behind the scenes and on camera, WWE Hell in a Cell hype on Raw, Ring of Honor’s semi-national TV debut pros and cons, Cena, Miz-Truth, and more, plus in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, subjects subjects include Chris Jericho, Mick Foley, Undertaker, and Vince McMahon. Plus, some Minnesota VIking talk after an 0-3 start.

