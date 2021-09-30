News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/29 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 31 Night 6 (19 min.)

September 29, 2021

VIP AUDIO 9/29 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 31 Night 6 (19 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier covers the sixth night of the G1 Climax 31 tournaments as Chaos stablemates Okada and YOSHI-HASHI meet in the main event. Also, a preview for night 8. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to the mailbag at newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

